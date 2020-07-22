Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Trading Up 8.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $11.52, approximately 13,440 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 131,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $152,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

