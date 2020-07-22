Garnet Treadgold Lawrence Sells 64,500 Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Stock

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$23,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,460.

Garnet Treadgold Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nubian Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 16th, Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 5,500 shares of Nubian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$2,172.50.

Shares of CVE NBR traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nubian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.