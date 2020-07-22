Garnet Treadgold Lawrence Sells 64,500 Shares of Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Director Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$23,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,460.

Garnet Treadgold Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Garnet Treadgold Lawrence sold 5,500 shares of Nubian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$2,172.50.

Shares of CVE NBR traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

Nubian Resources Company Profile

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Receive News & Ratings for Nubian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit