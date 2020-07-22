Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.76 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $11.76 million and $4.86 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 11,768,576 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

