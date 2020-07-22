General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 117.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 460,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.