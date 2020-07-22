Goodwin Daniel L Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 143,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.27. 674,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

