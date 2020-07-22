Goodwin Daniel L Has $719,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,957,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

