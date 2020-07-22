Goodwin Daniel L Purchases Shares of 200 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $19,443,142. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $18.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,586.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.73. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,779.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.09.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

