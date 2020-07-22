Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Several analysts have commented on SIG shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of SIG stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,467. The stock has a market cap of $622.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

