Grace & White Inc. NY Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

