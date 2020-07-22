Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.11 Million Position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIW. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,801. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

