Grace & White Inc. NY Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $19,762,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CSFB dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 700,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

