Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 37,388 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,388 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 6.50% of USA Truck worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in USA Truck by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in USA Truck by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USA Truck by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other USA Truck news, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $110,425. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USA Truck stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,169. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.30 million. On average, analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

