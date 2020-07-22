Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

