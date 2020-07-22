HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

