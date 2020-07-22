Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

