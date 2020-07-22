Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lowered by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

