Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,009,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,651,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,016,000 after acquiring an additional 150,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -705,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.