Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -2.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

