Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $308,878.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.05138903 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056429 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.