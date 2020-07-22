IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson Sells 20,000 Shares

IMPACT Silver Corp (CVE:IPT) Director Frederick William Davidson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,272.50.

Frederick William Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Frederick William Davidson sold 24,000 shares of IMPACT Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$17,040.00.

Shares of IPT traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,387. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21. IMPACT Silver Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

