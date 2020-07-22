Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.31

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.31 and last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 136222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.30.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$374.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.85 million. Research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$105,381.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,284.48. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $124,463.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit