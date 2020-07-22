Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.31

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.31 and last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 136222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.97 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.30.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$374.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.85 million. Research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$105,381.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,284.48. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $124,463.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

