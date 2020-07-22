Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.55. 16,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $314.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

