Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $24.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $682.22. 30,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,846. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $675.06. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,975 shares of company stock worth $16,974,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

