Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 1.91% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $9,887,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of VRIG remained flat at $$24.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

