Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hays (HAS)

Hays (LON: HAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2020 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/20/2020 – Hays had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 125 ($1.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Hays had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2020 – Hays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 130 ($1.60).

7/13/2020 – Hays had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/10/2020 – Hays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/3/2020 – Hays had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 110 ($1.35).

6/30/2020 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Hays had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 147 ($1.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 98 ($1.21).

6/5/2020 – Hays had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 115 ($1.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 105 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hays plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

