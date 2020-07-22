INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IVPU stock opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148. INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 190.25 ($2.34).

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

