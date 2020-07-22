iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 125,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,419. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.