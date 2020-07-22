iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $182,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,728 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

