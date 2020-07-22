iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $140,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. 1,254,565 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

