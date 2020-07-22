iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 296,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,780,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 265,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 92,847 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.05. 384,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

