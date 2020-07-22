iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.8% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,038.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

REET traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

