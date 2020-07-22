iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Reduced by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 5.7% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $190.23. 4,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,011. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.