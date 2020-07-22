iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 44,311.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210,825 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.95% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $176,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,311,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,743,000 after acquiring an additional 368,137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,004,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 14,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,796. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.