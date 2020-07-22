iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Decreased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. 6,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.