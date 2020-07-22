iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,662,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

