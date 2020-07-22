iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

