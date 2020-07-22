iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Boosted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $124.31. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,218. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

