Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Argus decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

