Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.14.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$60.28. 664,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.62. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0456344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

