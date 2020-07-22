Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 15,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

