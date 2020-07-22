Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 26.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. 34,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,777. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

