Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.13

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 70210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

