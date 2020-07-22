Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 798,812 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 16,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.37. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

