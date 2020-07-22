Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.00. 38,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.02 and its 200 day moving average is $286.32. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $362.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

