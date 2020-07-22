Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. 88,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

