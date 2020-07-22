Lantz Financial LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $80,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

