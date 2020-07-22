Lantz Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.42. 126,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

