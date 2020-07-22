Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 861,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

