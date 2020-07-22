Lantz Financial LLC Sells 319 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Diageo by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 38.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 26.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.80.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

