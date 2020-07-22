Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 18,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,621. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

